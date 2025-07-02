Iranian filmmaker Kasra Tirsahar to serve on jury of Genesis International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian film director and producer Kasra Tirsahar will serve as a juror at this year’s edition of Genesis International Film Festival (GIFF).

He has been selected for the third consecutive year as a member of the jury at the GIFF. Several countries, including Russia, China, Greece, and Brazil, will host the festival in October, with the opening and closing ceremonies of the event set to be held in Greece, IRNA reported.

Tirsahar holds a Master’s degree in cinema from the University of Arts in Tehran, and has also served as a jury member in the international section of the RIFF (Austria) and several other international festivals in the U.S. and Colombia. He is known for his short film “Gallu,” which has won several international awards.

“It’s an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest voices in independent cinema,” he said about the festival.

“In recent years, GIFF has established itself among the leading short film festivals and, with its global perspective, has successfully built a bridge between different cultures and languages,” the filmmaker added.

“So far, the entries this year have shown remarkable diversity — both in terms of geographical origin and in form and narrative. It was gratifying to see that many of the films took fresh approaches in addressing human and social issues,” Tirsahar asserted.

According to him, one of the unique features of the GIFF is the simultaneous screening of selected films in multiple countries. “This not only gives films a chance to be seen on a global scale, but also creates a multicultural experience for both audiences and filmmakers. For me, judging at the GIFF has always been a chance to discover the latest voices in independent cinema. It’s not just a judging experience, it’s an ongoing cultural dialogue,” he noted.

Genesis International Film Festival is not just an international short film festival, but a global platform dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative cinema talent.

To push this envelope further, the GIFF actively promotes the films of its victorious talents in a variety of countries, ranging from the Americas' majesty to Russia's rugged charm, China's immerse tradition, Reunion's tropical allure, Chile's scenic splendors, Brazil's vibrant soul, Greece's ancient elegance, India's cultural wonders, and Turkey's historical marvels.

Besides connecting these talented authors with film screening platforms, streaming services, and TV channels, the GIFF is also instrumental in organizing international film screenings that reach audiences worldwide.

GIFF's core mission revolves around creating a vibrant platform that showcases each participant's unique artistic perspective, rewarding the finest works with deserved attention, and building a community for creative individuals to exchange meaningful contacts.

