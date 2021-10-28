Former Iran athlete Baghbanbashi passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran long-distance runner Ali Baghbanbashi died on Thursday.

He died at the age of 97.

Baghbanbashi was given the honor of lighting the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of the 1974 Asian Games.

He was the first Iranian to win a medal at the athletic in Asian Games.

The long-distance runner competed in the 1952 and 1956 Summer Olympics, and also in the 1951 and 1958 Asian Games.

Baghbanbashi won a gold medal in 5,000 meters discipline in 1951 Asian Games.

He also won a silver at the 3,000 meters in the Games.

Baghbanbashi claimed two bronze medals at the 5,000 and 10,000 meters in the 1958 Asian Games.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Baghbanbashi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.