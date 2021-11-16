Iran ease past Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Iran football team defeated Syria 3-0 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on Tuesday at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Dragan Skocic’s team in the 33rd minute.

Ehsan Haji Safi made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute.

With one minute remaining, Ali Gholizadeh found the back of the net after dribbling past several Syrian defenders into the penalty area.

Earlier on the day, the UAE defeated Lebanon thanks to Ali Mabkhout’s late goal.

South Korea also beat Iraq 3-0 in Doha. Lee Jae-Sung, Jeong Woo-Yeong and Heung-Min Son.

Iran lead Group A with 16 points, followed by South Korea

The UAE moved up to six points in third place.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the third-placed team will advance to a playoff against the third-placed team in Group B.

The winners of the playoff will advance to an inter-confederation playoff for a berth in the World Cup.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein