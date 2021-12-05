Over 100,000 birds wintering in West Azarbaijan habitats

TEHRAN – Aquatic habitats in the northwestern West Azarbaijan province play host to more than 100,000 water birds and shorebirds annually, which enter the wetlands to spend the winter, Omid Yousefi, head of the wildlife surveillance of West Azarbaijan’s department of environment, has said.

Due to the available resources in West Azarbaijan, a large number of birds annually arrive in the aquatic habitats to spend the cold season, of which about 30 to 35 percent are native birds and the rest are migratory birds, he added.



Species such as flamingos, ducks, Dalmatian pelican, common shelduck, strong dumb, whooper swan, red-breasted goose, greylag goose, greater white-fronted goose, demoiselle crane, gulls, spoonbills, ruddy shelduck, sandpipers, Eurasian sparrowhawk, Grebes, and Eurasian teal migrate to the habitats of West Azarbaijan, he explained, IRNA reported on Sunday.

About five to seven million birds migrate to Iran in different seasons.

The annual census for migratory birds in Iran begins in the middle of the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22-January 20) and ends in the middle of the month of Bahman (January 21-February 19), through which Iran hosts rare species of migratory birds heading from north to the southern countries due to reduced seasonal temperatures and food availability.



Iran’s bird species

Hosting over 600 species of birds, Iran is a climatically rich country, so it is said that the number of bird species in Iran is higher than in the whole of Europe. A wide range of wetlands is the reason behind migratory birds choosing Iran for an annual wintering habitat, as a large number of birds fly a thousand miles each year to benefit from this rich climate.

It is estimated that there are about 50 billion birds in the world out of 9,000 species, many of which are migratory. Accordingly, about five to seven million birds migrate to Iran in different seasons. There are about 530 species of birds in Iran, 320 of which are migratory species, some of which are native species.

Among the various groups of migratory birds wintering in Iran, the largest population belongs to the group of geese, swans, and ducks amounting to 781,499 and the smallest population of seven are the long-tailed ducks or oldsquaw.

The provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan are the first provinces with the highest number of migratory birds for having sufficient resources, as the movement of migratory birds is closely linked to the seasonal availability of resources.

