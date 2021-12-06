Hezbollah is determined to resist against enemy

TEHRAN - Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, A high-ranking official with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has described certain parties that believe they can undermine the resistance by siege and sanctions as "fools", stressing that the resistance now lives in the bliss of victories.

Addressing a memorial service held for the poet of resistance Sheikh Fadl Mukhaddar, Safi al-Din stressed that the power of the resistance front lies in Tawakkul. (Putting one’s trust in God)

“If some people imagine that they can weaken this resistance by siege, elections or sanctions, then I tell them: You are stupid, and fools,” Hashem Safi al-Din, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, said during a memorial service in the Lebanese village of Babliyeh on Sunday.

“Those who imagine they can weaken the resistance have not read history and are unaware of reality.” He added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safi al-Din stressed that those who conspire against the resistance are seeking to normalize ties between Beirut and Tel Aviv, stressing that, “This project will not pass and we won’t accept it.”

Back in September 2020, the United Aram Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization deals with Israel. Morocco and Sudan later signed similar agreements with the Israeli regime as well. Palestinians have denounced the normalization deals, describing them as a “stab in the back” and a “betrayal” to their cause.

Those who conspire against the resistance are “dreaming of normalization and perhaps dreaming of more, and this is their true [face], and they want to tell us that normalization amounts to Arabism and resistance is outside Arabism,” he said.

“Today we live in the bliss of victories and never experience humiliation and weakness.” The Hezbollah official also stressed that Hezbollah is determined to go on resisting against the enemy.

He added that “today we live in the bliss of victories and never experience humiliation and weakness, so we are continuing on the path of strong and present resistance to confront the enemy, and we will not retreat, but rather grow stronger.”

Hezbollah was established following the 1982 Israeli invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon. The movement drove out Israeli forces from Lebanon in May 2000.

Since then, the group has grown into a powerful military force, dealing repeated blows to the Israeli military, including during a 33-day war in July 2006.

Safi al-Din also said the anti-Hezbollah team in Lebanon, which wants to “pawn” the nation to foreign countries, “can’t be entrusted with anything” and can’t solve the country’s economic problems.

Lebanon has been mired in a deep economic and financial crisis since late 2019. The crisis is the gravest threat to the country’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

The economic and financial crisis is mostly linked to the sanctions that the United States and its allies have imposed on Lebanon as well as foreign intervention in the Arab nation’s domestic affairs.

Compounding the woes, Saudi Arabia has imposed its own sanctions, including banning its citizens from traveling to Lebanon where Riyadh-backed elements have been jockeying for positions.



