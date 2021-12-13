Iran rejects reopening mission in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN — Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, has said preliminary talks are underway at expert level between Iran and Saudi Arabia and preparations must be completed for talks at diplomatic level.

Meshkini added that only then Iran will enter into an official dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

About the issues raised regarding the reopening of the Iranian mission in Saudi Arabia, the parliamentarian said, “The reopening of the Iranian mission in Saudi Arabia is not true and this issue has not been on the agenda of the meeting.”

News about reopening of Iran's mission in Saudi Arabia has been circulated in media in recent days. It has been reported that in the recent meeting of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, it was agreed to reopen the Iranian mission in Jeddah in a few days to follow Iran's diplomatic work in Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman stressed that the reopening of the Iranian missions should be discussed in official talks and then it should be agreed that the sides have or have not yet reached that stage of formal talks.

