TEDPIX drops 18,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 18,417 points to 1,378 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 5.907 billion securities worth 32.844 trillion rials (about $113.25 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 16,771 points, and the second market’s index fell 26,883 points.

TEDPIX rose 38,000 points (2.7 percent) to 1.397 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA