Knowledge for domestic production of gas turbo compressor control system achieved

TEHRAN - Experts and engineers at Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC) have managed to achieve the knowledge for the domestic production of a turbo compressor control system used in gas pressure boosting complexes.

The mentioned system was put into operation in a pressure boosting station near Yasuj city in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad Province in a ceremony attended by IGTC Head Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, Shana reported.

According to Jamshidi-Dana, the Turbo Compressor Control System is an advanced software system that has been completely designed and created by local engineers.

The use of more advanced control systems leads to longer device life, higher efficiency, lower environmental pollution, and more efficient protection while ensuring speed of operation and accuracy of usage, the official said.

He noted that one of the ways to increase productivity and efficiency in the gas transmission industry is to design new systems or upgrade the existing systems.

Among gas transmission equipment, turbines are among the most widely used, and having modern systems to monitor them would be a great step forward in this industry.

The above-mentioned system has been created after months of study, research, and analysis of various charts, and graphs, according to Jamshidi-Dana.

Back in December 2021, Jamshidi-Dana had said that gas transmission in Iran hit a new record of over 844 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) in the Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 22-December 21, 2021).

Earlier in November 2021, the official had said his company was completely prepared for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during winter.

EF/MA