Iran’s Bagheri returns to Vienna

TEHRAN – Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, headed to the Austrian capital on Thursday after a weeklong hiatus intended to make consultations in the capital Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference on Monday that the Iranian delegation would travel to Vienna on Tuesday. He said that agreements have been reached on the issue of guarantees, but nothing will be agreed unless everything is agreed.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks was suspended on January 28 based on the agreement of the delegations to consult with the capitals, and was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

Bagheri Kani briefed Iranian lawmakers sitting on the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the outcome of the talks during the hiatus. Bagheri Kani viewed the talks as “forward-moving” and “positive,” according to lawmakers who attended the briefing.

After the briefing, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the spokesman for the parliamentary committee, said the time is ripe for reaching a good and win-win deal on the condition that the West shows seriousness and goodwill.

Speaking to the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA), the spokesman gave some details about the meeting that the committee members held with Baqeri Kani.

During the session, the spokesman said, a report on the Vienna negotiations was presented and the questions of the lawmakers were answered.

According to Meshkini, Bagheri Kani assessed the negotiations process positively and said that Iran is participating in the talks with goodwill and seriousness.

Bagheri also pointed out that Iran and the U.S. have not held any direct talks so far, the lawmaker said.

Meshkini said that the committee concluded from the session that basically the results of direct negotiations with the U.S. are not clear.

“Although there are signs of progress in the Vienna talks, still there are outstanding issues that need to be negotiated and dealt with,” he said.

Iran is entitled to enjoy full sanctions removal but the other side has so far accepted partial removal of sanctions, the lawmaker added.

Meshkini noted there are indications that the current conditions for a good and win-win deal have been provided on the condition that the West shows seriousness and goodwill.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday reiterated that Iran is “serious” about getting guarantees in the Vienna nuclear talks that the U.S. won’t renege again on its commitments.

Amir Abdollahian described getting guarantees as “a basic” issue and said that Iran’s negotiating delegation in Vienna is seriously seeking to get “tangible guarantees” and bring the Western side back to compliance with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking during a visit to the shrine of Imam Khomeini, the foreign minister also said that Iran has partly succeeded in securing some economic and political guarantees.

“What the Iranian negotiating team is seeking at all levels is political, legal and economic, in parts of which agreements have been reached, but still the Iranian negotiating team is serious about taking a tangible guarantee from the Western side,” he said, according to state news agency IRNA.

