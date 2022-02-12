Rome exhibit explores North Khorasan’s tourist attractions

TEHRAN-Tourist attractions and natural sights of Iran’s North Khorasan province can be seen in an exhibition of photos by Iranian photographer Hamed Musavinejad, which is currently underway in Rome, Italy, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The exhibit showcases photos of culture, traditional rituals, historical sites, and natural sights of the northeastern province, CHTN quoted Ali Mostofian as saying on Saturday.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to run from January 28 to February 2 but has now been extended, the official added.

In addition to promoting Iranian culture and art, this exhibition looks to introduce the cultural, artistic, tourism, and economic attractions and capacities of North Khorasan, he explained.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north. Although a lot of new buildings spoil the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

ABU/AFM

