Gilan exports $9.6m of handicrafts in year

TEHRAN – Handicraft products worth $9.6 million were exported from the northern Gilan province during the current Iranian calendar year 1400 ( stared on March 21, 2021), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The sum of handicraft exports has jumped fivefold since 1398 when the value of provincial handicrafts exports stood at $1.8 million, Farzad Rashidi said on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

“Despite sanctions and the outbreak of the coronavirus, Gilan’s handicraft exports reached $9.6 million this year which marks a significant growth compared to that of $1.8 million collected in the year 1398.”

The major share of this “success” is due to the registration of Qasemabad by the World Crafts Council as a global hub of handicrafts, the official explained.

“The WWC inscription has made the handicraft brand of Gilan province much more prominent and has provided a good ground for exports.”

Situated in Roodsar county, Qassemabad village is nationally known for its traditional costumes because of its vibrant colors and uniquely beautiful designs. However, the Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was the main subject for the WCC assessment.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM