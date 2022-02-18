Esteghlal, Persepolis victorious over opponents: IPL

TEHRAN - Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams defeated their opponents on Matchday 18 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In Tabriz, IPL leaders Esteghlal edged Tractor 1-0 courtesy of Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh's goal in the 70th minute.

Persepolis also defeated Aluminum 2-0 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

Substitutes Hamed Pakdel and Reza Asadi scored two late goals for the hosts.



Furthermore, Sepahan were held to a goalless draw against Havadar in Tehran, Mes drew 1-1 with Foolad, Struggling Padideh earned their first win in the season over Naft Masjed Soleyman, Fajr Sepasi played out a goalless draw against Sanat Naft, Nassaji lost 2-1 to Gol Gohar and Paykan defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Isfahan.

Esteghlal lead the table with 41 points, three points above Persepolis.