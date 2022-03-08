Electronic permitting system a major step to develop businesses

In recent years, policymakers have taken steps to facilitate business activities by binding ministries and executive bodies to remove additional regulations and pave the way for economic activities, but what has happened in practice has been the reproduction of rules and regulations, which has made the condition more difficult for those active in the economic sector and the managers of enterprises.

Amir Sayyah, the chairman of the Center for Monitoring and Improving Business Environment, said on Tuesday: "Our executive bodies have been accustomed for many years to send their agents to the people's place of business, and the agent observes the business and announces that the people can or cannot work, but this process must end.”

“Today, we see that some organizations require several paper permits for a business that until the applicant can get the last permit, the validity of previous permits expires and has to go through the route again”, he lamented.

To remove such limitation, the electronic permitting system has been launched and according to the law, March 9 is the deadline for all organizations to connect to the national permitting system, as the issuance of permits for the start of businesses will be electronic since this date.

According to Sayyah, as of March 9, no organization has the right to require in-person application for permits, and every permit must be electronic.

In fact, the implementation of electronic permitting is a new chapter in business environment with deregulation and facilitation of the permitting process.

As reported, at the beginning of the electronic permitting project, most of the organizations did not cooperate in this field, but now all of them are seriously trying to have access to it.

With the launch of this system, applicants no longer need to apply in person to start a business and can obtain the relevant permits electronically.

Also, before the approval of the mentioned system, it was not clear how many permit applicants each organization has, but with this measure, the amount of application or the number of permits issued for each organization can be seen in the national permitting portal.

In addition, prior to this decision, applicants were not sufficiently aware of the requirements for starting any business and were confused, but with this action, they can access all the necessary conditions for obtaining a business start permit at once.

On the other hand, by connecting to this system, the entire permitting process is reviewed and monitored, and the distance between the application registration and the time of receipt of the permit is clear and transparent.

As stated by a board member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), launching the electronic permitting system is a major step to develop businesses.

If permits are issued in an integrated and online manner, it will be the most important step in business development and job creation, Nasser Riyahi has noted.

Stating that nowhere in the world there is as many permits as in our country, he said: "In the world, someone who has the necessary qualifications and specifications creates a business and inspections are done while the business is running."

Meanwhile, highlighting the importance of launching the electronic permitting system, the chairman of the Center for Monitoring and Improving the Business Environment divided the most important task of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs into two parts and said: "The most important task of the ministry is that first, businesses are easily established and get permits quickly; and secondly, they develop fast and be able to grow bigger and bigger; as the older the businesses get, the more they hire, and the greater the economic growth.”