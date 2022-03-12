5.2m applicants register in government’s housing plans

TEHRAN- As announced by the deputy transport and urban development minister, 5.2 million applicants have already registered in the government’s two major housing plans (National Housing Action and National Housing Movement).

Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said that according to the Supreme Housing Council, the two plans of National Housing Movement and National Housing Action were merged so that those who had already registered (in Housing Action) could enjoy the benefits of this plan (Housing Movement).

After monitoring the applicants in these two housing projects, the names will be sent to the departments of the provinces and the relevant organizations to approve the condition, and those who are eligible to go through other steps, the official explained.

Registration for National Housing Movement continues until the end of the year (March 20), he added.

As previously reported, the operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

After the National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), the National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program for providing affordable housing units to low-income classes.

As reported, the construction of 750,000 such housing units is underway across the country under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

