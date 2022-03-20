Iran edge Kazakhstan in Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran edged past Kazakhstan 20-19 in the 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship on Sunday.

The Iranian team, who started the campaign with a 44-35 win over Uzbekistan on Friday, will play India and Syria on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship is being held from March 18 to 25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It will be the first time in history that the championship is organized by the Kazakhstan Handball Federation.

It acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Youth World Handball Championship, with top two teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Georgia.