Iran beat India in 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated India 25-24 in the 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team started the campaign with a 44-35 win over Uzbekistan on Friday and also edged Kazakhstan 20-19 in their second match.

The 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship is being held from March 18 to 25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Youth World Handball Championship, with top two teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Georgia.