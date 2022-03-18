Iran start Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship on high

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Uzbekistan 44-35 in their opening match in the 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship on Friday.

Iran are scheduled to play Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship is being held from March 18 to 25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

It will be the first time in history that the championship will be organized by the Kazakhstan Handball Federation.

It acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Youth World Handball Championship, with top two teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Georgia.