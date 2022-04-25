Ex-Iran Greco-Roman wrestler Mollaghasemi dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran national team wrestler Hossein Mollaghasemi passed away on Monday.

He died at the age of 89 at a hospital in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Mollaghasemi won a silver medal at the 1957 World Championships in -62kg freestyle. He then changed to Greco-Roman wrestling and competed at the 1960 and 1964 Summer Olympics.

He led Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team in the 1974 Asian Games, where Iran claimed the title with eight gold medals.

He was Mahmoud Mollaghasemi’s nephew, who won a silver medal at the 1951 World Championships and a bronze medal at the 1952 Olympics.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.