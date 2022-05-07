Annual tea exports rise 77%

TEHRAN – Iran exported over 27,272 tons of tea leaves valued at $28 million in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), registering a 77 percent rise in value and a 68 percent increase in weight, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, Iranian tea was exported to 25 countries in the previous year, IRNA reported.

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) was the top importer of Iranian tea in the mentioned year, buying 8,304 tons of tea worth over $8.774 million.

Turkey with 2,904 tons worth $3.537 million of imports, Russia with 2,598 tons worth over $3.092 million, India with 2,538 tons worth $2.371 million, and Iraq with the purchase of 2,195 tons worth $1.998 million worth of tea, were the next four export destinations for the said commodity.

Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kenya, Kazakhstan, and Afghanistan occupied the sixth to 11th places among Iran’s top tea export destinations, followed by Germany, Ukraine, Lebanon, Georgia, United Kingdom, China, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Finland, Switzerland, Canada, Belgium, Azerbaijan, and Australia, according to Latifi.

Iran also imported some 75,379 tons of tea worth $386,160,767 from 10 countries in 1400, among which India was the top supplier of tea for Iran exporting 34,285 tons of the product valued at $168 million.

Sri Lanka was the second biggest exporter of tea to Iran, selling 18,326 tons of the product worth $107 million, followed by the UAE with 14,368 tons worth $71.572 million, Turkey with 4,593 tons worth $23.700 million, and Kenya with 1,471 tons worth $5.8 million.

Iraq, Vietnam, Germany, China, and Afghanistan also started selling tea to Iran in the previous year, the official said.

EF/MA