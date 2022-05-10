Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum to offer free admission for days

TEHRAN – Entry will be free to Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum from May 18 to 24 to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

Situated on a landscaped site of 21 hectares, it is a gigantic war memorial showcasing numerous collections concentrated heavily on the Iraqi-imposed war.

Sacred Defense Museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm.

Re-creation of the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr by the means of virtual exhibits and video projections is among the main features of the museum where stands a replica of the Khorramshahr mosque adorned with creamy and turquoise patterned tiles.

A total of seven halls lead through the history of the sacred defense in forensic detail. The Hall of Butterflies greets visitors on arrival, the place is dedicated to martyrs and victims of the war and filled with personal belongings found on the various battlefields.

Outside, a patchwork of domestically-manufactured armaments such as rockets, tanks, and artillery pieces is on show. The complex has vast garden areas, water features, and children’s play areas as well.

Formerly, war tourism destinations were mainly the object of interest of photojournalists appearing solely on pages of crime, but now they can be traced in top travel books and websites.

A country being involved in the second-longest war of the 20th-century after the Vietnam War, Iran has many to offer when it comes to war tourism, dark tourism, disaster tourism, or danger tourism.

Amongst many border cities directly involved in the eight-year war, Khorramshahr is highly honored as a symbol of resistance against the invaders. Moreover, the port city is high on the ‘will go’ index of adventure travelers interested in such niche tourism.

The third of Khordad (May 24) marks the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Saddam Hussein’s invading army back in May 1982 when Iranians laid another foundation for sacrifice, resistance, and final victory with their blood. Iranian forces recaptured the southwestern strategic port city in a landmark operation code-named Beit ol-Moqaddas.

According to a local tourism official, 25 spots have so far been identified in the port city which makes it a noteworthy destination when it comes to war tourism. “Khorramshahr is so great that right now we are facing a museum city because countless incidents took place in every neighborhood of the city.”

What motivates the avid visitors is guessing the stories of people who lost their lives, being displaced, wounded, captured, or lost their loved ones in those bitter moments of mankind.

