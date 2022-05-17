President orders start of building 100,000 National Housing Movement units

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the beginning of building 100,000 units of National Housing Movement in 23 new towns of the country through a video conference attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi on Tuesday, the managing director of New Towns Development Company announced.

Alireza Jafari said that the construction of the mentioned units was started in the new towns of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Alborz, Bushehr, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Fars, Markazi and Hormozgan provinces.

Back in mid-April, the deputy transport and urban development minister announced the definite allocation of about 980,000 land lots with residential use in the past six months for the construction of National Housing Movement units.

Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said that 1.4 million land lots have been also identified that their usage should be determined, or they should be added to the area, or be investigated technically by the provincial planning councils and the Supreme Council of Architecture and Urban Planning.

If the final task is determined, the land has been provided for the construction of 2.3 million housing units, he added.

According to the deputy minister, out of the four million units that are to be built in four years, 3.2 million are in urban areas and 800,000 in the rural regions.

The provided lands are the lands of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and so far, no land has been provided from other organizations, the official further stated.

