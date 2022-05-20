World must stop inertia about Israel's atrocities against Palestinians: Iran diplomat

TEHRAN- Zahra Ershadi, Iran's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has condemned the international community's passivity on Israel's war crimes and ongoing terrorism against the Palestinian people, saying the UN Security Council must act quickly to hold the regime accountable for its incursions.

"Every day, we are witnessing the Israel regime's crimes against the Palestinian people," Ershadi noted.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to take swift measures in support of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli aggression and impunity and to hold the regime accountable for the international crimes it has committed over the decades," she added.

The Iranian diplomat said that Israeli forces brutally martyred Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned Palestinian journalist, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, in an attempt to silence the Palestinian people's resistance to the regime's acts of aggression and occupation, "something that will never materialize."

Abu Akleh, a veteran of the Al Jazeera Arabic service in Qatar, was shot in the head while reporting on an Israeli raid against Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp.

Her untimely assassination shocked the region and drew international attention. The United Nations and the European Union, among others, have demanded a thorough inquiry into what has been described as a "cold-blooded" murder.

New footage featured the Israeli forces storming a hospital before the funeral procession of the assassinated Palestinian journalist, assaulting and forcing individuals inside, including patients, and firing from the medical facility's grounds.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iran's top human rights official stated that the Israeli regime will continue to commit "unspeakable crimes" with no end in sight due to Washington’s unwavering backing, imploring the international community to take action to stop Tel Aviv's crimes.

“Enjoying the United States’ unwavering support for decades, the regime’s unspeakable crimes will continue with no end in sight – unless the intl. community makes a stand!” Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted.

In a new puzzling move, Israel has announced it will not launch a criminal investigation into the killing of Abu Aqleh, the Guardian reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed that because Abu Aqleh was killed in an “active combat situation”, an immediate criminal investigation would not be launched, although an “operational inquiry” would continue.