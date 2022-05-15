Foreign Ministry official pays tribute to Palestinian journalist

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman visited the Palestinian embassy in Tehran on Sunday and signed the memorial book of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli occupation forces.

During the visit, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the Israeli regime’s terrorist act and offered his condolences on the assassination of Abu Akleh to her family, the Palestinian people and the media.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera Arabic TV journalist, was killed on Wednesday after being shot in the head while reporting Israeli army incursions in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, she was brought to a hospital in Jenin in severe condition, where she was proclaimed dead shortly after.

A Palestinian journalist who was with Abu Akleh on the day she was killed has described the incident as a “deliberate attempt” to assassinate the journalists.

“We made ourselves visible to the soldiers who were stationed hundreds of meters away from us. We remained still for around 10 minutes to make sure they knew we were there as journalists,” Shatha Hanaysha noted.

