$103m allocated to rural development plans

TEHRAN – The Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) has approved a total of 31 trillion rials (nearly $103 million) for rural development in the budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year (March 2022-March 2023), IRIB reported on Sunday.

By allocating this amount of budget, the whole credit of comprehensive development plans will reach 42 trillion rials (about $140 million), Akbar Nikzad, head of the Housing Foundation, said.

The comprehensive development plans aim to develop rural areas in line with cultural, economic, and social conditions, as well as housing provision for the rural residents and improving environmental services.

“There are around 40,000 villages in the country with more than 20 households, for all of which comprehensive development plans have been approved every 10 years, and after this period, the village comprehensive development plans need to be reviewed.

Rural development, migration reverse

Currently, 26 percent of the country's population lives in villages, around 39,000 villages have more than 20 households and 23,000 villages have less than 20 households.

Thus, more than 97 percent of the country's rural population lives in villages with over 20,000 households.

In Iran, where villages account for generating 20-23 percent of the value-added in the country, the development of rural areas has been always a top agenda of the government’s activities.

Many efforts have been made over the past couple of years by the government to support villagers and slow down the trend of migration from rural areas to cities.

Rural tourism, agritourism, religious tourism, and ecotourism are alternatives or complementary economic activities that could further stimulate rural development while decreasing rural community dependency on one main economic sector (agriculture, forestry, energy, or mining).

Mohammad Omid, the then vice president for rural development, said in November 2020 that for the first time in the country, the migration of people from rural areas to cities has reached zero.

Since 2003, some 37,919 village administration offices have been established nationwide, offering services to about 95 percent of the country's rural population.

