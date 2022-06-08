Iran fall short against Thailand at Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Thailand 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17) in Pool A of the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at Nakhon Pathom Gym on Wednesday.

Iran had defeated Australia in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) in their opening match on Monday.

Iran will play South Korea and Uzbekistan on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The top four teams qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.