Iran overpower Uzbekistan at Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Spectacular performances from Setayesh Hosseini and Paria Hajatmand led Iran to a lop-sided 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Uzbekistan in their last preliminary encounter to finish third in Pool A of 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at the Nakhon Pathom Sports Center Gymnasium on Saturday.

Both sides will next contest the 5th-8th playoffs in the competition.

The dynamic duo scored respective 19 and 12 points as Iran captured two matches in straight sets in Pool A. The last victory took place on the opening day when the Iranian squad pulled off a straight-set win over Australia in the pool plays, asianvolleyball.net reported.

It was a complete team effort for Iran, which also received tireless contributions from setter Dorsa Fallah, regarded by the coach as the pick of the bunch for the bright future of Iran Volleyball. No Uzbek player reached double digits, as Dilnoza Boymorzaeva led the team with 8 points.

Ahead of the match, both Iran and Uzbekistan had the similar record of 3 points from one win against Australia and two losses, resulting in this crucial match to determine the third and fourth places in Pool A.