South Korea down Iran at Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - South Korea earned a comfortable straight-set 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 win over Iran in the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at Nakhon Pathom Sports Center Gymnasium on Thursday.

With unchallenged 9 points from three straight victories, both Korea and Thailand unofficially secured their semifinals berths aside from capturing their spots in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U19 Championship.

Shin Enuji chipped in with 14 points including 10 attacks from 16 attempts for Korea, while Lee Jiyun added 10 points including 7 deadly attacks. Setayesh Hosseini topped Iran’s charge with 10 points.

Korea are due to go up against hosts Thailand in their last Pool A match to decide the pool winners on Saturday, while Iran will challenge Uzbekistan on the same day.