TEHRAN – Kazakhstan defeated Iran 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-21) in the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at Nakhon Pathom Sports Center Gymnasium on Sunday.

Mitra Shabanian’s girls will play the losers of Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei in the 7th place playoff on Monday.

The top four teams qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.