Iran ease past Australia at Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) in their opening match of the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at Nakhon Pathom Gym on Monday.

Paria Hajatmand top-scored with 12 points including 8 attacks, while Cameron Zajer bagged 5 points for the losing side.

“It was a nice match and we did well. We implemented whatever we were told. All we knew from the Australians was that they are tall and irresistible. I am happy for this opening victory,” Iranian Setayesh Hadi commented on her team’s performance after the match.

On Tuesday, Iran will have a rest day while Australia will go up against hosts Thailand in Pool A.

The top four teams qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.