QS ranks 6 Iranian universities among world’s top

TEHRAN – The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2023 has listed six Iranian universities among the top 1,400 universities around the world.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

Universities are evaluated according to academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio. Some 1,422 of the world’s top universities are ranked using six different indicators to compile QS World University Rankings 2021. Universities are evaluated according to the following six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

As per the data published on QS World University Rankings official website, Sharif University of Technology, ranked 380, Amirkabir University of Technology, ranked 443, the University of Tehran, ranked between 503 to 510, Iran University of Science and Technology, ranked between 531 to 540, are the top Iranian universities among world-class ones.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list for a record eleventh consecutive year in QS ranking; followed by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University. MIT is one of five American institutions in this year’s top 10.

Some 26 Islamic countries participated in this ranking. Among the Islamic countries, Malaysia and Turkey with 24 universities, and Indonesia and Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia with 16 universities each have the highest number. Palestine and Kyrgyzstan are in the ranking for the first time.

Iranian universities among world's most influential

Most recently, fifty-eight universities from Iran were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 Asia University Rankings of the Times Higher Education (THE).

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), listed 27 Iranian universities.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG