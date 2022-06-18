Iran to play France at IHF Youth Beach Handball World bronze medal match

TEHRAAN – Iran failed to book a place in the final match of the at 2022 IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championship.

Iran lost to Brazil 2-1 (12-18, 21-14, 8-4) Saturday night.

Iran will play France on Sunday in the bronze medal match, while Brazil meet Croatia in the final .

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.