Croatia beat Iran at IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championship

TEHRAN – Croatia defeated Iran 2-1 in the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth Beach Handball World Championship on Thursday in Heraklion, Greece.

The Iranian team won the first set 19-18 but lost the second set 25-12.

Croatia defeated Iran in penalty shootout 7-6.

The Persians are scheduled to face France on Friday.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.