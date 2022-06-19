Iran win bronze at 2022 IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated France 2-0 (20-16, 19-18) on Sunday to win the bronze medal of the 2022 IHF Youth Beach Handball World Championship.

Brazil and Croatia will play in the final match.

Iran defeated the U.S. 2-0 Qatar 2-0, Brazil and France 2-0 (two times) and lost to Sweden 2-0, Croatia 2-1 and Brazil (2-1) in the competition held in Greece.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.