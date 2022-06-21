Annual transit of goods via Iranian railways hits record high

TEHRAN - Transit of goods through Iran’s railway network stood at 1.913 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), to register a new record high, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) announced.

“It is a big step to create a corridor through Iran”, Miad Salehi underlined.

As stated last week by the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), after seven years of reduction in the transit of goods from the country, the growth path of transit resumed in the past Iranian calendar year, and with the passage of 12.65 million tons of goods through Iran, a growth of 68 percent was achieved.

Ruhollah Latifi said that the 68-percent growth in transit last year and the 39-percent rise in the first two months of this year promise to reach 15 million tons of goods passing through Iran in the current year, which has been unprecedented in the entire history of the country.

The policy of paying attention to neighbors and developing political and economic relations with neighboring countries in the current government, increasing attention to road and rail routes in the world and the efforts and cooperation of transportation and trade-related organizations in establishing or activating corridors through the country has led to significant growth in transit of goods through Iran.

Iran is one of the countries that has a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

Paying attention to upstream documents, especially the country's development plans, and the government's decision to develop transit, paying special attention to infrastructure development, reducing transit time, making it cheaper to cross Iran and making more advantages over competitors, due to the short path for customers, can lead to facilitating the development of transit so that the country can reach the desired growth in this due.

MA/MA