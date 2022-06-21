Bushehr’s anthropology museum being restored

TEHRAN – The anthropology museum of the southwestern Bushehr province has undergone some rehabilitation works, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

The restoration project of the museum, which is located in Taheri Mansion, one of the most significant and valuable buildings in the historical texture of Bushehr, is expected to come to an end within a month, Nasrollah Ebrahimi said on Tuesday.

The project involves strengthening the structure, repairing the walls, and painting doors and windows, the official added.

A budget of 1.3 billion rials ($4,400) has been allocated to the project, he noted.

Back in January, a province’s tourism official said that the historical texture of Bushehr holds the potential to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

However, before developing a dossier, the historical texture needs to be revived and restored properly, the official added.

Such places, which are usually significant tourist attractions as well, are meant to keep culture and customs alive around the world, he noted.

The historical texture of Bushehr is one of these unique areas and with the full cooperation of its residents and related organizations and departments, it would be qualified to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list in the future, he explained.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

