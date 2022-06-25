Iran to play India at IHF Women’s Junior President’s Cup

TEHRAN - Iran will play India in the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior Handball World Championship President’s Cup on Sunday.

Iran failed to qualify for the main round after two losses against Tunisia and Sweden. Iran also shared the spoils in a draw with Guinea.

The Iranian team are scheduled to play India in Group I.

The 23rd edition of the 2022 IHF Women's Junior World Championship is being held in Slovenia from 22 June to 3 July 2022 under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).