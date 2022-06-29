Milad Ebadipour joins Power Volley Milano

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball outside hitter Milad Ebadipour has joined Italian volleyball club Power Volley Milano.

The 28-year-old player joined PGE Skra Bełchatów in 2017 and won the Polish championship with the club in 2018. He also won the Polish Super Cup twice.

Ebadipour has penned a one-year deal with the Italian team.

“Milad is a player I found after a few years, but he still has the same enthusiasm and determination that impressed me in PlusLiga. He undoubtedly is a charismatic player. He proved himself in the Polish league, and above all in the Iranian national team,” said Roberto Piazza.

“In the new club he will have many athletes who will want to shine. I believe that Milad will also be a volleyball player who will significantly contribute to raising the level of our team,” emphasized the coach of Power Volley Milano.

Power Volley Milano finished in sixth place in the regular season of Serie A under leadership of the coach.

Power Volley Milano are an Italian professional volleyball club based in Milan, Lombardy, Italy. They currently compete in the SuperLega, where they have been since the 2014–15 season. In the 2021/22 season, the club is named Allianz Milano.