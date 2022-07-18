Iran fall short against Korea at 2022 Asian Junior Handball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to defending champions South Korea 32-27 in the 2022 Asian Junior Handball Championship on Monday.

Iran, who started the campaign with a 32-28 loss against Saudi Arabia in Group A, will meet Kuwait on Wednesday.

Bahrain, Japan, India and Pakistan are in Group B.

The competition got underway in Manama, Bahrain on July 17 and will run until July 24.

It also acts as a qualification tournament for the 2023 Men's Junior World Handball Championship, with top four teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be jointly hosted by Germany and Greece.