Iran to partake at Poland volleyball tournament

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team have been invited to the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner.

2022 Volleyball Nations League bronze medalist Poland, 2021 Asian champions Iran, 2022 Olympic bronze medal winner Argentina and Serbia will participate in the tournament scheduled for August 18 to 20.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.