IPL 2022/23: Tehran derby headlines Matchweek 12

TEHRAN - Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams will be held on Matchweek 12 of Iran Professional League (IPL).

The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 season was held on Monday in Tehran’s Evin Hotel.

Defending champions Esteghlal will host Persepolis on Matchweek 12 but the exact time of the match has not been revealed.

The 2022/23 season will kick off on Aug. 22.

A total of 16 teams will participate at the new season.

Malavan and Mes Kerman will participate in the edition as the newcomers after securing promotion to the league last season.

Padideh and Fajr Sepasi were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages. The runners-up and the third-place teams should participate at the AFC Champions League Play-off round.

Persepolis are the most successful club with seven titles in IPL and 14 in total.

Matchweek 1 Fixture:

*Foolad – Sanat Naft

*Naft Masjed Soleyman – Mes Kerman

*Aluminum – Havadar

*Esteghlal – Sepahan

*Nassaji – Mes Rafsanjan

*Gol Gohar – Tractor

*Zob Ahan – Persepolis

*Paykan – Malava