261 knowledge-based workshop units to be launched in technology parks

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has said his organization plans to establish 261 knowledge-based workshop units in seven different technology parks across the country, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to Ali Rasoulian, over 5.925 trillion rials (about $21.3 million) is going to be invested in the mentioned units which are going to be constructed under the framework of a program carried out in collaboration with the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

Rasoulian said there are currently 600 knowledge-based production units active in the country’s industrial parks and zones, adding that ISIPO will provide applicants for establishing such units with special facilities including land and infrastructure.

The ISIPO head had said earlier that 1,433 small workshop units were established in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) most of which were production and knowledge-based units with high technology.

In line with the current Iranian year’s motto, which is “Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating Production”, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has been implementing new programs to support knowledge-based production units across the country.

Providing infrastructure and incentives to small businesses and enterprises are among the major programs that the ministry has been following in relation to industrial parks.

According to Rasoulian, over 2,023 projects related to providing infrastructure for industrial parks, including water, electricity, and gas supply, with 60 trillion rials (about $215.8 million) of credit is underway in different parts of the country.

