N. Macedonia beat Iran at 2022 IHF Women's Youth World

TEHRAN – North Macedonia defeated Iran 31-19 in the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Tuesday.

Iran had previously defeated Uzbekistan 47-31 and Senegal 39-29 in Group B.

Iran are scheduled to meet Iceland on Wednesday.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje, North Macedonia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Originally scheduled to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, it was moved to North Macedonia in April 2022.