Iran start 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 47-31 in their opening match of the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women's Youth World Championship on Saturday.

Iran are scheduled to meet Senegal and North Macedonia in Group B on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The 2022 IHF Women's Youth World Championship is ninth edition of the championship which is being held from 30 July to 10 Aug. in Skopje, North Macedonia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Originally scheduled to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, it was moved to North Macedonia in April 2022.