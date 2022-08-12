Organ donation rises to 12.8 per million population

TEHRAN - The number of organ donors in Iran has increased from 10.2 per million population (PMP) to 12.8 in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22).

Over the four-month period, 356 persons have received transplanted organs, while the figure was 283 and 151 in the same period last year and its preceding year, respectively, the head of the Health Ministry’s center for transplantation and disease management, Amirhesam Alirezaei, said on Friday.

In the fourth calendar month (June 22-July 22), the organ donation PMP index grew by 30 percent year on year So, the organ donation PMP index was 10.2 and 5.4 respectively in the years ending March 2022 and March 2021, he added, ISNA reported.

In the fourth calendar month (June 22-July 22), the organ donation PMP index grew by 30 percent year on year, he noted.

Organ donation is an altruistic decision that can be made by the family members after brain death.

Although many organizations and medical centers have implemented various interventions and training courses to increase satisfaction with organ donation, a lack of organs for donation still is a serious problem in the world.

In Iran, about 5,000 to 8,000 people die each year from brain death, half of whom, or about 3,000, have transplanted organs.

Unfortunately, 1,000 families, or one-third, are satisfied with organ donation.

However, there are over 25,000 patients in need of transplants on the waiting lists for various organs, but unfortunately, 7 to 10 of them die every day due to the lack of a transplanted organ, accounting for over 3,000 a year.

MG