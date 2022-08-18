Iran fall short against Poland in Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team lost to Poland 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-17) in the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner Thursday night.

Argentina also defeated Serbia 3-1.

Behrouz Ataei’s men will play Serbia on Friday and hosts Poland meet Argentina.

In the third and final day, Iran will play Argentina and Poland face Serbia.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.