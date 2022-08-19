Serbia defeat Iran at Hubert Jerzy Wagner

TEHRAN – Serbia defeated Iran 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-10) in the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner Friday night.

Iran, who had lost to Poland in their opening match, will play Argentina on Saturday.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.