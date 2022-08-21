TEDPIX loses 8,900 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 8,920 points to 1.429 million on Sunday.

Over 5.631 billion securities worth 30.82 trillion rials (about $110.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 9,037 points, and the second market’s index dropped 10,477 points.

TEDPIX rose 20,931 points (0.2 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 40.58 billion securities worth 228.555 trillion rials (about $816.267 million) were traded through 1.874 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities rose 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while the number of deals increased 114 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

MA/MA