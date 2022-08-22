Vocalist Homayun Shajarian to tour Canada with Shiavosh Ensemble  

TEHRAN – Vocalist Homayun Shajarian along with Siavosh Ensemble will be in Canada during September to delight the fans of Persian music with performances of their memorable songs.

They will reprise “Be Rang-e Seda” (“In Color of Voice”), a series of concerts performed at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran during July.

The concert tour will begin on September 2 at Meridian Hall in Toronto, which will also host the ensemble and their fans the following night for two more performances. All the performances are completely sold out.

The ensemble will be in Montreal on September 4 to perform at Théâtre Maisonneuve. They will give their next performance on September 5 at Theater im Hafen in Montreal.

The group will leave the city for Vancouver to stage another gig at the Orpheum on September 10.

The final leg of the concert tour will be held on September 11 at Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary.

Shajarian will perform a repertoire of his songs and some memorable hits by his father during the concerts, which will be conducted by Arash Guran.

“Be Rang-e Seda” was so warmly received by Iranian concertgoers in Tehran that the organizers extended the concerts for several days due to popular demand.

Earlier this month on Swiss National Day, Shajarian was honored with a letter of appreciation that the Embassy of Switzerland in Tehran handed over to him “for his outstanding contribution to the field of culture and art.”

Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, who attended a Shajarian’s performances for “Be Rang-e Seda”, praised Iranian culture in her Instagram post reading, “My heart is filled with respect and gratitude to a culture rooted in several thousands of years in this beautiful country.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, Shajarian and Guran along with the Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a video of the memorable Iranian song “Morghe Sahar” (“The Bird of Dawn”) in collaboration with a number of world-renowned musicians that included German violist Tabea Zimmermann and German-Egyptian double bass player Nabil Shehata.

The video was produced to encourage people in the battle against the virus during the home quarantine.

Photo: Vocalist Homayun Shajarian performs with Siavosh Ensemble in his concert “Be Rang-e Seda” at the Grand Hall of the Interior Ministry in Tehran on July 10, 2022. (Tasnim/Masud Shahrestani)

