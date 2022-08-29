“Katvoman” named best fiction at Tunisia amateur film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian film “Katvoman” has won the award for best fiction at the Festival International du Film Amateur de Kelibia – FIFAK in Tunisia.

Written and directed by Hadi Sheibani, the film shows a mom and son playing dressed up as Batman and Catwoman before dad returns for dinner. Through the play, the child discovers a difficult truth about his parents.

The 35th edition of FIFAK announced the winners on Saturday in the northeastern city of Kelibia as the Golden Hawk Grand Prix was awarded to “The Seine’s Tears” (“Les Lermes de la Seine”) by Yanis Belaid from France.

The animated film shows Algerian workers taking to the streets on October 17, 1961 to protest against the mandatory curfew imposed by the police prefecture.

The award for best animation film went to “Tea Hole” by Pierre Kazmierczak, while “Alaman” by Kyrgyz filmmaker Ilgiz Sherniyaz was selected as best documentary.

The award for best experimental film was given to “Palimpseste” by Mohamed Osman Kilani.

Created in 1964, FIFAK is a film event organized by the Tunisian Federation of Amateur Filmmakers and supported by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The festival is held with contributions from the National Center for Cinema and Image, and the Municipality of the city of Kelibia.

It is the oldest manifestation of cinema in Tunisia and the cradle of the majority of filmmakers and technicians of the Tunisian scene.

The festival is the most important meeting for young filmmakers, film lovers and students of film schools in Tunisia.

FIFAK aims to encourage the promotion and distribution of works of amateur, independent and school cinema.

It also enables amateur, independent and student filmmakers to compare their experiences, in particular through debates devoted to the participating films.

Photo: “Katvoman” by Iranian director Hadi Sheibani.

MMS/YAW