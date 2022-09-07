Thespians join Tehran orchestra for symphonic poem “Alamdar”

Thespians accompany the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra performing the symphonic poem “Alamdar” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on September 5, 2022.

Composed by Iranian musician Puria Khadem, “Alamdar” (“The Standard-Bearer”) is about Hazrat Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and the standard-bearer of the Imam’s group in the Ashura battle in 680, during which the Imam and his companions were martyred.

Conducted by Bardia Kiaras, the orchestra gave another performance last night. The symphonic poem will be staged for three more nights.

(IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani)

